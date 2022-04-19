6,822 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

