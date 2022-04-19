$658.07 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will post sales of $658.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.94 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.47. 32,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

