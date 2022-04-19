$656.35 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to report sales of $656.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.00 million and the lowest is $637.70 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $132.04. The stock had a trading volume of 255,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,917. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

