5,669 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,230.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

