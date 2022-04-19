$5.41 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.92 million to $5.90 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $5.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $36.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 160,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.