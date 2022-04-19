3,316 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $24,206,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,468,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after purchasing an additional 286,330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

