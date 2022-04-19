285 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $721.62 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $747.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $683.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

