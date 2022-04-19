2,609 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 282,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

