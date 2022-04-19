24,874 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 379,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 108,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter.

BATS SMMD opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

