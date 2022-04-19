2,336 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.74.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

