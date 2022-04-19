21,912 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.83 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

