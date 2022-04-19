1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.53 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.