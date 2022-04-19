$137.17 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to post sales of $137.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.30 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $163.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $661.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $770.10 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $799.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 2,469,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,692. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $820.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

