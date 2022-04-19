$135.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to post $135.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.01 million. CRA International posted sales of $146.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $588.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.48. 16,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. CRA International has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $116.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.