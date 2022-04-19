$106.15 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $450.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $467.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $519.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NASDAQ:LOB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.