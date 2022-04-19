1,050 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.17. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

