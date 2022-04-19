$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.57. 1,462,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

