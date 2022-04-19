$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after acquiring an additional 410,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HLF traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,407. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

