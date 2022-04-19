-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to report ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($1.36). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 291,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,753. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

