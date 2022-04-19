$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.41. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

