-$0.96 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Seagen reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.29. 436,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,868 shares of company stock worth $10,105,989 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

