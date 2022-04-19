$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $822.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

