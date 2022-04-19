-$0.30 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

TUFN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 64,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

