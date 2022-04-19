-$0.25 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

