$0.24 EPS Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. 28,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,706. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,213,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

