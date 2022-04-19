-$0.11 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,025,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,040,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.