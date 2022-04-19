-$0.11 EPS Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $14,068,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,025,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,040,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $7,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

