-$0.08 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 13,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

