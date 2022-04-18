Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX remained flat at $$26.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 278.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after buying an additional 883,744 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

