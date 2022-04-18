Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Tesco has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

