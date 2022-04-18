Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Nomura stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

