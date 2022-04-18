Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

