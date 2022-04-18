Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.88. General Motors reported earnings of $2.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 343,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,923,779. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 83,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 208,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 37,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

