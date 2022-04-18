Zacks: Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.01. 118,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.55.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

