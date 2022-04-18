Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $13.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.30.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,675,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

