Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Harley-Davidson reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.43. 944,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,830. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

