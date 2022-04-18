Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Gates Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 5,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,835. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

