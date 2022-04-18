Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) to announce $10.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $44.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $48.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $53.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 83,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

