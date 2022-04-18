Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will announce $50.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.18 billion to $52.90 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $45.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $221.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $250.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.57.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.56. 63,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,128. The company has a market cap of $258.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $365.29 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.09 and its 200-day moving average is $524.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

