Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.24. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,236. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

