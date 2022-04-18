Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.24. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.00. 1,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,236. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.