Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.31. 2,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day moving average of $233.00. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,195,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

