Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $958.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to post sales of $958.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.54 million to $1.02 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $930.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,670 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,904. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $239.55 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.50 and its 200 day moving average is $290.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

