Zacks: Analysts Expect Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electromed.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ELMD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,606. The company has a market cap of $108.80 million, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

