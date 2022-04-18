Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $6.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.55 and the lowest is $5.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $7.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.33.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $572.84. 31,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

