Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,322. SAP has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

