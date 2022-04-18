Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.51. Novartis posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. 56,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,624. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

