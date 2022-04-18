Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,378. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

