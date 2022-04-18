Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. 183,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.82. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

