Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

NYSE LSI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. 8,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,682. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

