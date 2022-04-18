Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.06 Million

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to post $441.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the highest is $458.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,860. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

